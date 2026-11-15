Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Rain Likely After November 20, Cold Intensifies Across State | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh may witness another spell of rain after November 20 due to a cyclonic storm developing over the Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, winter has started setting in across the state, with temperatures dropping, particularly during the night and early morning hours.

The snowfall in the hilly regions has brought a noticeable chill to the weather. On Saturday night, minimum temperatures in 19 cities across Madhya Pradesh dropped below 15 degrees Celsius.

Amarkantak in Anuppur district recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 10.7 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded 11.2 degrees, making it the second-coldest place in the state after Amarkantak.

Other places also witnessed a significant drop in temperatures. Karoundi in Katni recorded 11.3 degrees, Girwar in Shajapur 11.7 degrees, Pachmarhi 11.8 degrees and Damoh 12 degrees Celsius.

Chhindwara and Raisen recorded 12.4 degrees, while Nowgong registered 13 degrees. Bhopal and Jabalpur recorded minimum temperatures of 13.2 degrees, while Ujjain reported 13.8 degrees Celsius.

Cold to Intensify After Western Disturbance Moves Away

According to the weather department, a western disturbance is currently active over northwest India, bringing snowfall and rainfall to the mountainous regions. Once the system moves away, cold northerly winds are expected to reach Madhya Pradesh, leading to a further drop in temperatures.

Weather trends over the past 10 years show that nine years witnessed intense cold during the second half of November. A similar pattern is expected this year, with the cold likely to intensify after November 15.

Gwalior, Chambal Likely to Witness a Sharp Temperature Drop

The impact of cold winds is expected to be more noticeable in the Gwalior-Chambal region, as these areas receive northerly winds directly.

Historical records show that Gwalior recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius in November 57 years ago. Similarly, Ujjain recorded its lowest November temperature of 2.3 degrees Celsius 53 years ago.

Rain Likely in November's Third and Fourth Weeks

According to the IMD, Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Ujjain generally witness rainfall during November. This year, rainfall activity is expected to continue due to changing weather systems.

While rain activity was forecast in the first week of November, another spell may develop during the third and fourth weeks as fresh weather systems become active. A possible spell of rain after November 20 is also being linked to the cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal.