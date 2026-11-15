Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Translation Of Tome, Leader In Discussion, Singh Is King, & More |

Translation of tome

A book penned by a senior leader of the Congress has generated a lot of ink across the country. The tome has become a hot topic of discussion among the Congress leaders as well as among the BJP leaders in the state. The book quilled in English has upset many Congress leaders who lack the knowledge of that language. One such leader, who, after learning about the book from different sources, has begun to praise it. But now, he has started getting the work rendered into Hindi to give his opinion on it. Most of the senior leaders of the party possess strong educational qualifications and have good command of the English language. The politician thinks if a discussion about the book takes place anywhere, he may have to face humiliation. So, to avoid chagrin, he has started taking the aid of AI for translating it. The politician has also begun to take notes on important points of the book from the leaders who know the English language.

Leader in discussion

A large number of politicians from different parts of the country arrived in Bhopal after a tragedy struck the family of a union minister. Chartered planes, carrying VVIPs, continued to descend on the state capital, setting off discussions in political circles. But the arrival of a particular leader, among all other big shots, hogged the social media headlines. The politician, who once held an important position in the party, remains a sworn enemy of a powerful leader of the BJP. People in the corridors of power say that for fear of the party s top leadership, everyone in the BJP stays away from the once-powerful leader. Against this backdrop, two leaders welcomed him during his stay in the state capital. A leader from the state capital even invited him to his residence and clicked photographs with the discarded politician and posted them on social media. Similarly, another politician from the state capital, a claimant to a position in the government, openly remained with the once-powerful politician. Now, people in the corridors of power long to discern what impact these politicians getting closer to the leader have on state politics.

Singh is king

A senior office-bearer of the BJP s national organisation recently visited Bhopal. The senior functionary, being associated with the RSS and a resident of the state, knows backwards and forwards of MP politics. But he received a rather grand welcome this time. What is more, most of the politicians from the Kshatriya community remained busy in welcoming him. These Kshatriya leaders remained with him throughout his visit. During a trip to a place, the politician generally avoids pomp and show, but he acted differently this time. The functionary remains closely connected with a senior national leader and an important politician of the party s state unit. People in the corridors of power say the party s national leader wants to see him in an important position. Similarly, the senior leader of the party s state unit makes many decisions according to the wishes of the senior functionary. Against this backdrop, the Kshatriya leaders raced with each other to welcome him. Those politicians who want power in the government and organisation especially hung around him.

Lure of lucre

A power struggle has erupted between the newly appointed chairman of a corporation and the officers. The politician wants to lay his hands on as much money as possible, but it has eluded him. The officers have stopped the work recommended by the chairman on the pretext of rules. The officers object to plans the chairman comes up with. Now, he has sought old files and started taking feedback from the old hands associated with the corporation about the amount of commission one gets for each work. Before the appointment of the politician to the corporation, a minister held the position. Those close to the chairman informed him that the minister made a huge amount of money through the under-table deals. His failure to make money the way the minister did upsets him. People in the corridors of power say the chairman has swung into action to transfer the present managing director and bring someone of his choice to the corporation to bolster his strategy.

New equation

The recent statement of a Congress leader has stirred up conversations. In his statement, the Congress leader has cited two names to lead the party to the next Vidhan Sabha elections. After the statement, the supporters of both leaders looked happy. On the other hand, the remark left a few leaders angry. Some partymen say the leader weighs every word before uttering it. Thus, they have started speculating about whether his statement would sideline both leaders or help them move forward. In politics, when some leaders become powerful, others try to cut them to size. In this situation, the politician's statement has set many others after the duo. People also say because the leader faces the allegation of promoting his son, he has made the statement. They say his statement remains a sort of clarification against the allegation.

Statement, clarification

The statements of a few BJP leaders and their clarifications afterwards have left some of their party colleagues upset. An MP was among those who made such statements that tarnished the party s image. Out of sheer excitement, an objectionable statement made by the MP about farmers went viral across the country. The statement has also set off protests. When the issue started generating public resentment, the BJP asked the MP to tender an apology to quell the anger. The MP has not made such a remark for the first time. He says one thing or another that weighs heavy on the party. The MP received a dressing-down from the party for the remark. A senior leader of the organisation has advised him against making offensive remarks. He told the MP that his blathers upset the party. So, he should keep his mouth shut.