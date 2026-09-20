Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Rain Forecast Across Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur And Other Districts Next Week | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh may see another spell of rain in the final phase of the southwest monsoon, with several parts of the state likely to receive moderate to light showers over the next four days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area is developing over the north Andaman Sea and could affect weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh. Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur and Gwalior are among the areas likely to receive rain.

Weather expected on Sunday

Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

What do meteorologists say?

Weather experts said the impact of the new system will depend on its direction and intensity.

There is currently no heavy rain alert for Madhya Pradesh until September 23. However, Nayak said the forecast could change depending on how active and strong the system becomes.

The developing system comes as the southwest monsoon enters its final phase in the state, with several districts continuing to receive rain.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:40 am | IMD Bhopal

2 Bhopal dams open gates

Heavy rain in Bhopal and nearby areas earlier led to the opening of one gate of the Bhadbhada dam and two gates of the Kaliyasot Dam.

In Biaora, continuous rainfall caused rivers and streams to swell. Water from the Ajnar River started flowing over a bridge, creating flood-like conditions in the area.

Agar-Malwa district also recorded heavy rain at several places. In Nalkheda, a car carrying eight people was swept away by a rain-swollen drain near the Maa Baglamukhi Temple, killing all eight occupants. The victims included three children and two women.

In Shahdol, two people were killed after being struck by lightning.

Rain records

According to the weather department, 45 districts received rainfall ranging from light to heavy on Saturday.

These included Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Datia, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Satna, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Pandhurna, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Ujjain, Dewas, Ratlam, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Indore, Dhar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Sheopur, Sagar and Damoh.

Lateri in Vidisha recorded the highest rainfall at 4.2 inches. Kumbhraj in Guna received 4 inches, while Nalkheda in Agar-Malwa recorded 92 mm, or around 3.7 inches. Barod in Agar received 2.9 inches, Raghogarh in Guna 2.8 inches and Khilchipur in Rajgarh around 2.5 inches.

Despite the recent improvement, rainfall remains below normal in several parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

In the eastern parts of the state, including Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions, rainfall is around 2% below normal. Several districts, including Balaghat, Chhindwara, Dindori, Damoh, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Mandla, Rewa, Sagar and Seoni, have recorded 5% to 24% less rainfall than normal.

The western part of the state has also received below-normal rainfall in several districts. Alirajpur, Ashoknagar, Betul, Dewas, Dhar, Harda, Indore, Jhabua, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Morena, Narmadapuram, Neemuch, Barwani, Raisen, Ratlam, Sehore, Shajapur, Ujjain and Vidisha have recorded rainfall deficits ranging from 5% to 48%.

However, rainfall activity over the past week has improved the overall situation in several districts, with some areas also witnessing flood-like conditions.

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Weather expected in next 2 days

September 21

Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

September 22

Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.