MGM Junior Resident Hospitalised After Alleged Suicide Attempt, Harassment Claims Probed In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A first-year PG junior resident at the gynaecology department of MGM Medical College attempted suicide on Saturday morning following alleged continuous harassment by her seniors.

She took a double dose of insulin in her hostel room and was rushed to MY Hospital in critical condition, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Sagar, lives with her mother in the MGM Girls' Hostel and is currently posted at MTH Hospital.

On Saturday morning, before leaving for her shift, she consumed an overdose of insulin. As her condition deteriorated, fellow doctors, students and hostel staff rushed her to MY Hospital.

Police officials confirmed that an investigation is underway based on her initial statement, and evidence is being gathered regarding the harassment claims.

Seniors targeted her after workload complaints

The victim told police that she was initially forced to work continuous 36-hour shifts at MTH Hospital, causing severe mental distress.

After she objected, her hours were reduced to 12 hours. However, this sparked retaliatory behaviour from her seniors.

She specifically named three to four doctors in her statement to the police, alleging they formed a group to harass her systematically.

One of them reportedly drafted a petition against her and began collecting signatures from colleagues. The victim stated that she had verbally reported this misconduct to hospital in-charge Dr Anupama Dave.

The victim alleged that the targeting escalated in April after a complaint was filed regarding departmental mismanagement and gruelling shift schedules. Although initially submitted anonymously, her identity was leaked.

Distress messages sent before the step

Before taking the extreme step at around 6.30 am, the victim sent distress messages to her HOD, her brother and a friend.

At 8 am, the HOD called her brother to ask why she had not yet reported for duty, allegedly without mentioning her distress message.

When her brother turned on his phone data after speaking with their mother, he discovered the suicidal message and alerted the hostel staff.