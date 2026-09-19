Indore DAVV’s ₹25-Crore PAIR Research Push Faces Outcome Test

Indore DAVV’s Rs 25-Crore PAIR Research Push Faces Outcome Test | Indore DAVV’s Rs 25-Crore PAIR Research Push Faces Outcome Test

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Rs 25-crore research programme at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) aimed at accelerating advanced and multidisciplinary research has come under a two-day performance review, with experts stressing that academic publications alone will not be enough to demonstrate its success.

The SPOKE Performance Review of research projects under the ANRF-PAIR ‘SAKSHAM’ programme is being held at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET-DAVV) on Sept 18 and 19. As many as 26 junior research fellows (JRFs) are currently working on various projects under the programme.

The review is assessing projects across three major themes - Health and Medical Technology (HMT), Environmental Sustainability and Energy (ESE), and Advanced Materials (AM) - with focus on progress, utilisation of resources, future plans and potential social impact.

The research portfolio covers issues ranging from antimicrobial resistance and cancer treatment to water and waste management, air quality, energy storage, advanced materials, smart traffic management, microplastic monitoring and sustainable technologies for rural areas.

A major focus of the review is on biochar and biomass-based technologies. Projects include decentralised biochar production aimed at promoting rural entrepreneurship, an IoT-enabled experimental pyro-gasification unit for producing and characterising biochar, bio-oil and syngas, and research into producing bio-alcohol through the thermal conversion of biomass.

The projects seek to convert biomass and agricultural waste into value-added products while addressing environmental protection, carbon management, clean energy and rural entrepreneurship.

IIT Indore theme leaders Dr Debayan Sarkar (ESE), Dr Hem Chandra Jha (HMT) and Dr Shailesh Kundalwal (AM) participated in the review. PAIR project director Dr Abhirup Dutta of IIT Indore and Prof Umesh Pulikundwar of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University joined as external experts.

DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai, principal investigator and SPOKE nodal officer Prof Pratosh Bansal, project investigators, co-investigators, researchers and JRFs also attended the review.

Experts called for stronger and more regular collaboration between DAVV researchers and IIT Indore faculty and specialists. They also advised greater utilisation of IIT Indore’s advanced laboratories, equipment and expertise to strengthen the research capabilities of both the hub and spoke institutions.

The review placed particular emphasis on tangible and measurable outcomes. Researchers were advised to take projects beyond academic activity towards prototypes, patents, quality research publications, technology solutions, technology transfer, startups and entrepreneurship.

Prof Singhai said the opportunity provided through PAIR should be used to build a culture of high-quality research, inter-institutional collaboration and socially relevant innovation at DAVV. He urged researchers to meet their targets within stipulated timelines and develop outcomes benefiting society, industry and the nation.

Prof Bansal said PAIR-SAKSHAM was bringing together IIT Indore’s expertise and advanced research infrastructure with DAVV’s multidisciplinary research capabilities to create a stronger research ecosystem. He said the next phase would focus more sharply on measurable outcomes, quality publications, patents, prototypes, technology development and social impact.

Each project has been allotted a separate presentation and discussion during the two-day review, with 15 minutes earmarked for each project. The sessions are also examining future collaboration with IIT Indore, better utilisation of research infrastructure and resources, and the concrete outcomes expected from each project.