Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Rain Drenches Bhopal For Third Day; Late-Monsoon Conditions Persist Across State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain continued to drench Bhopal for the third consecutive day on Friday, providing relief from humid weather. The sky remained cloudy during the day, and it rained in the evening. Madhya Pradesh continued to experience active late-monsoon weather and lingering low-pressure influences.

A persistent low-pressure area and associated cyclonic circulation over neighbouring western regions, such as Saurashtra and adjoining areas, continued to feed moisture into central parts of the country.

Indore may experience cloudy and humid weather on Sep 19, with a few spells of rain expected during the afternoon. The city recorded cloudy conditions and a temperature of around 25°C in the morning.

According to the latest weather forecast, the maximum temperature in Indore is likely to settle around 29°C, while the minimum may hover near 22°C. Cloud cover is expected to persist through much of the day, keeping the intensity of sunshine relatively low.

Despite the approaching retreat of the south-west monsoon, central parts of the country, including Madhya Pradesh, are experiencing fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

In the last 24 hours, rainfall was recorded at most places in Gwalior and Chambal divisions, at many places in Bhopal, Shahdol and Sagar divisions, at a few places in Ujjain, Rewa and Jabalpur divisions, and at isolated places in Indore and Narmadapuram divisions. Sabalgarh recorded 106 mm of rainfall, Orchha 67 mm and Vijaypur 52 mm in the last 24 hours.

A warning for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Jhabua, Ratlam, Neemuch and Sheopur has been issued for the next 24 hours.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Indore, Ujjain, and other 16 districts