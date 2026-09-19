Four Bhopal Men Injured In Morena Crash While Fleeing ₹ 41 Lakh Robbery From UP

Four Bhopal Men Injured In Morena Crash While Fleeing Rs. 41 Lakh Robbery From UP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four men from Bhopal, allegedly involved in a Rs 41 lakh robbery in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad, were injured when their speeding car crashed into a dumper in Morena while they were reportedly fleeing early Wednesday. Police recovered Rs 41 lakh in cash, pistols and sharp-edged weapons from the vehicle.

According to the police, the suspects were identified as Abid (25), Asif Khan (31), Rehan Khan (30) and Sahid Khan (30), all residents of Aishbagh Stadium area in Bhopal.

On Friday, police confirmed that all four suspects are residents of Bhopal and officials are heading back to their hometown.

The accident occurred on the National Highway-44 overbridge near Barrier Chauraha. The car (MP 04 WC 1570) rammed into a dumper from behind, badly damaging its front portion. All four occupants were injured and taken to the district hospital before being referred to Gwalior.

Police searched the wrecked car after the injured men were initially unable to speak. Officers allegedly found pistols, sharp-edged weapons and a bag containing Rs 41 lakh hidden under the seats.

Police said questioning two suspects after they regained consciousness led to information about the alleged robbery. Police confirmed that cattle trader Jaan Mohammad and three associates were robbed of cash around 2 am on Chhapariya bypass road in Firozabad.

Morena police have registered a case and a team has also been sent to Bhopal for further investigations.