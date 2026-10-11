Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Rain Alert In Gwalior-Chambal For 2 Days, Indore Records 16°C | ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive rain on Sunday and Monday, with thunderstorms and strong winds expected over the next two days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), two cyclonic circulations are active over the upper parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Indore recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature at 16°C, bringing cooler nights even as daytime temperatures remain high.

Rain is likely in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia and Sheopur on Sunday and Monday. Another spell of rain may begin after October 15 due to a low-pressure area expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal. The weather is likely to remain clear on October 13 and 14.

On Saturday, Singrauli, Rewa, Mauganj and Sidhi districts witnessed light rain, cloudy skies and strong winds.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

Weather Forecast for October 11

Sunny weather: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Umaria, Sagar, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Shahdol, Anuppur, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli and Niwari.

Light rain: Gwalior, Morena, Bhind and Datia.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the weather department, Indore recorded a minimum temperature of 16°C on Saturday night. Amarkantak recorded 16.6°C, while Bhopal and Pachmarhi recorded 16.8°C. Shajapur recorded 17°C, and Karaundi in Katni recorded 17.8°C.

Meanwhile, Barwani, Gwalior, Rajgarh, Khajuraho, Dhar and Ujjain recorded daytime temperatures of 36°C or above.

Similar conditions are expected to continue over the next few days, with sunny days and cooler nights across the state.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Rain Records

Madhya Pradesh received 908.4 mm (35.8 inches) of rainfall during the southwest monsoon season from June to September, against the normal 949.5 mm (37.3 inches). This was around 4% below normal.

The eastern region received 4% more rainfall than average, while the western region recorded a 12% deficit.

The eastern divisions of Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol received 4% more rainfall overall. However, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Damoh, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Rewa, Sagar and Seoni recorded rainfall deficits of 5% to 21%.

In the western region, Alirajpur, Ashoknagar, Barwani, Betul, Dewas, Dhar, Harda, Indore, Jhabua, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Morena, Narmadapuram, Neemuch, Raisen, Ratlam, Sehore, Shajapur, Ujjain and Vidisha recorded rainfall deficits ranging from 9% to 51%.

A total of 25 districts received normal or above-normal rainfall, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Guna, Datia, Bhind, Sheopur, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Maihar, Satna, Shahdol, Anuppur, Umaria, Singrauli, Sidhi, Mauganj, Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khargone, Katni, Mandla, Dindori and Agar-Malwa.

Meanwhile, 30 districts recorded below-normal rainfall. These included Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Morena, Barwani, Dhar, Alirajpur, Betul, Harda, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Sehore, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Damoh, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Vidisha, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Jhabua, Khandwa, Neemuch and Mandsaur.

Weather in next 2 days

October 12

Sunny weather: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Umaria, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Shahdol, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Light rain: Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena and Bhind.

October 13

Sunny weather is expected across most parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Shahdol, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Sheopur and surrounding districts.