Bhopal Bookaroo Fest Opens At Bharat Bhavan, Kids Bring Giant 25-Foot Doodle Wall Alive With Colours And Creativity | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of children, accompanied by their parents, gathered at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Saturday to participate in the two-day Bookaroo Children’s Literature Festival.

It was part of the inaugural day of the two-day festival, organised in collaboration with the Culture Department.

From the opening day, the venue came alive with eager young participants, colourful artwork, and engaging sessions led by authors, illustrators, and storytellers from across India and abroad.

The event’s primary highlight was a massive 25x8-foot doodle wall erected in the courtyard.

Children eagerly gathered around to sketch, paint, and transform their thoughts, emotions, and imaginative ideas into visual art, creating a shared canvas for expression and mutual inspiration.

Among the key sessions, international guest Laremy Lee, an author and playwright from Singapore, introduced participants to the nuances of dramatic writing, guiding them on how to adapt ideas for performance and stage expression. In another session, "Kahani Tree," storyteller Shivnarayan explored the topic "What is a Story, What is a Tale?", explaining the distinct differences between narrative forms and highlighting how language and events come together to craft compelling stories.