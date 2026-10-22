Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Rain Alert In 11 Districts As New Weather System Approaches, Amarkantak Records 15.8°C; Temperatures To Drop 2°C |

Madhya Pradesh weather update: Rainfall continued across Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, with Indore, Shajapur, Sehore and several other areas receiving showers. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, rainfall in Madhya Pradesh is likely to continue during the last week of October.

A new weather system is expected to become active in the northwestern parts of the state from October 24, affecting weather conditions. The Indore division is likely to receive rainfall over the next two days, while Narmadapuram division may also experience its impact.

IMD Issues Rainfall Alert For 11 Districts

The IMD has issued a rain alert in MP for 11 districts on Thursday. These include Indore, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Harda, Narmadapuram and Betul.

Gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also expected in these areas. The IMD rainfall alert comes amid continued showers in several parts of the state.

Dussehra Sees Rainfall In MP After Four Years

During the night of Tuesday and Wednesday, 15 districts recorded rainfall. These included Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa, Harda, Dewas, Ujjain, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Bhopal, Raisen, Guna, Sagar, Sehore and Ratlam.

Gauratganj in Raisen recorded the highest rainfall at around 1.5 inches, while Khandwa received approximately one inch. Wind speeds in Sehore reached 37 kmph.

Heavy rainfall was reported in Indore, Sehore and Shajapur on Wednesday afternoon. Bhopal remained cloudy during the day and received scattered showers in isolated areas at night.

In 2022, Dussehra also witnessed heavy rainfall across Madhya Pradesh, affecting Ravan Dahan events in several districts.

Temperature Drops Across Madhya Pradesh

Along with rain and gusty winds, several parts of the state recorded a drop in night temperatures.

According to the IMD, Amarkantak in Anuppur recorded a minimum temperature of 15.8°C, followed by Rewa at 16°C, Pachmarhi at 16.6°C, Mandsaur at 16.8°C and Datia at 17°C.

The MP weather forecast indicates that temperatures may drop by another 2°C across the state over the next four days.

Meanwhile, daytime temperatures in Bhopal, Rajgarh, Khargone, Khandwa, Ujjain, Khajuraho and Narmadapuram ranged between 34.4°C and 35.8°C. The temperature drop in Madhya Pradesh is expected to continue over the coming days.