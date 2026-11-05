Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: No More Rain; Clear Skies And Bright Sun For Diwali Weekend

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Clear Skies Expected During Diwali And Dhanteras, No Rain Alert Till November 8 |

Clear Weather In Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh weather will remain clear during Diwali and Dhanteras this year, as the meteorological department has issued no rain or thunderstorm alert in the state from November 5 to 8. Major cities like Bhopal and Indore are expected to witness sunny skies, while dry weather will continue in Gwalior, Ujjain, Jabalpur and other districts.

According to the Meteorological Department, Madhya Pradesh witnessed changing weather conditions over the past week due to the active weather systems specifically cyclonic storms 'Arnab' and 'Murasu'. Their impact brought strong winds and rainfall to several parts of the state, particularly eastern Madhya Pradesh.

Sunny Sky On Dhanteras As No Alert Issued

Rainfall was recorded in the Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram, Gwalior and Ujjain divisions. Several districts also witnessed cloudy skies. On Wednesday, parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh experienced cloud cover and light rain.

However, the weather has now started clearing up, and there is no MP weather alert for rain or storms. November 6, which marks Dhanteras, is also expected to remain sunny. Clear weather will allow people to enjoy Dhanteras shopping and Diwali preparations without weather-related disruptions.

Cold Weather Expected To Intensify From Second Week Of November

While the coming days will remain dry, the Madhya Pradesh temperature is expected to fall from the second week of November. The Meteorological Department has indicated that winter conditions will become stronger as temperatures begin to drop.

The cold wave in Madhya Pradesh is likely to become more noticeable in the Gwalior-Chambal region, which receives direct cold winds from northern India. Night temperatures are expected to fall further in this region.

Rain May Return In November

Historically, Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur have also received rainfall during November. Although there is currently no rain alert in Madhya Pradesh, the possibility of fresh rainfall cannot be ruled out.

According to the Meteorological Department, new weather systems may become active during the third and fourth weeks of November, bringing rain to some parts of the state.