Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Murasu Storm To Bring Rain Until November 5, Temperatures Drop By 8 Degrees Celsius

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Murasu Storm To Bring Rain Until November 5, Temperatures Drop By 8 Degrees | Representative Image

Murasu Storm In Madhya Pradesh: The impact of the cyclone 'Arnab' has brought cooler weather in Madhya Pradesh. Daytime temperatures have dropped by 7 to 8 degrees within four days. Night temperatures have also experienced a drop. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a new weather system, 'Murasu', is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to the state until November 5.

Rain And Thunderstorm Alert For Monday

The IMD has issued a rain and thunderstorm alert in MP for Monday. Strong winds and rain are expected in Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Katni, Umaria, Anuppur, Shahdol, Maihar, Sidhi and Singrauli.

Thunderstorms and light rain were reported in parts of Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Maihar and Pandhurna on Sunday.

The MP weather forecast indicates that the new system will affect districts in the Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, Narmadapuram and Indore divisions. Cloudy skies are expected in Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal and Sagar, with light rain possible in some areas.

Daytime Temperatures Fall By Up To 8 Degrees

A significant temperature drop in Madhya Pradesh has been recorded over the past 48 hours. Temperatures fell by 5.3 to 7.7 degrees in the Chambal, Rewa, Shahdol and Sagar divisions. Other divisions recorded a decline of up to 4.9 degrees.

Nighttime temperatures have also dropped by 1 to 2 degrees. Damoh recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 14.5°C, followed by Amarkantak at 15.1°C, Bhopal at 15.2°C, Girwar in Shajapur at 15.4°C and Malajkhand in Balaghat at 15.8°C.

Winter Chill To Intensify From Second Week Of November

According to the Meteorological Department, winter in Madhya Pradesh is expected to intensify from the second week of November. Gwalior-Chambal districts may experience colder nights due to northerly winds.

Gwalior has recorded a November low of 3°C, while Ujjain once recorded 2.3°C. Both records date back more than five decades.

Bhopal And Indore Weather Updates

The Bhopal weather update indicates that nighttime temperatures may fall sharply from the second week. According to IMD, over the past 10 years, the city has received November rainfall three times. Its lowest November temperature was 6.1°C, recorded on November 30, 1941. In 1936, Bhopal received over 5.5 inches of rain during the month.

In Indore, the minimum temperature has dropped to 5.6°C in November. The city generally records nighttime temperatures between 10°C and 12°C, while daytime temperatures remain between 31°C and 33°C.