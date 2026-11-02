Bhopal Celebrates 71st Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day With Monali Thakur's Mesmerising Performance, Cultural Events And Grand Fireworks | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A soulful performance by playback singer Monali Thakur and her troupe from Mumbai won the hearts of the audience on Lal Parade Ground in the city on Sunday evening, marking the 71st Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day.

Known for her timeless tracks such as Sawaar Loon (from the film Lootera) and Moh Moh Ke Dhaage (from Dum Laga Ke Haisha), she enchanted the large gathering with her melodious voice as she performed her most popular numbers.

The main cultural evening kicked off with a vibrant patriotic ambience. Under Deshrag's presentation, a choir of 71 children delivered a melodious collective rendition of the national song Vande Mataram.

This was followed by the National Anthem played by the Madhya Pradesh Police Band and a dazzling fireworks display that illuminated the night sky over the Lal Parade Ground.

In addition to the concert, key attractions at the venue included an exhibition of 160 watercolour paintings titled Raja Bhoj's Bhopal, a modern agri-tech pavilion, and an indigenous food fair.

The painting exhibition showcases the thousands-year-old history of Bhopal and surrounding regions, ranging from the prehistoric rock paintings of Bhimbetka to the architectural brilliance of Raja Bhoj's era and the historic monuments of the Nawab period.

The featured artworks capture prominent landmarks across Bhopal, Raisen and Vidisha including Raisen Fort, Bhojpur Shiva Temple, Bhimbetka Caves, Sanchi Stupa, Ashapuri Temples, Taj-ul-Masajid, Gauhar Mahal, Shaukat Mahal, Rani Kamlapati Palace, Gond Raja Palace in Islamnagar, and the ancient stepwell in Berasia.

Besides, an agriculture-centric seminar was organised by the agriculture department. The sessions covered vital topics including organic and natural farming certification, digital fertiliser distribution systems, high-yielding seed production, the role of farmer producer organisations (FPOs) in agricultural growth, farm mechanisation, stubble management, horticulture, food processing, livestock and fisheries development, and financial assistance options from banks.