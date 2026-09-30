Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Monsoon Withdrawal To Begin In State This Week; Light Rain Likely In Eastern Districts | ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The southwest monsoon is likely to start withdrawing from Madhya Pradesh this week, with the process expected to begin from the Ujjain and Gwalior divisions. It will then gradually retreat from Indore, Bhopal, Narmadapuram and Sagar divisions.

Before the monsoon completely withdraws, the state is likely to witness light rain and drizzle for the next three days.

According to weather scientists, the southwest monsoon withdrawal line is currently passing through several districts of Rajasthan and Punjab and has reached parts of northwest Madhya Pradesh.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:40 am | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected on Wednesday

On Wednesday, light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely in 19 districts of the state. These include Betul, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur and Panna.

Meanwhile, sunny weather is expected in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain and Neemuch.

Normal weather conditions are likely in Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Sagar, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

What do meteorologists say?

The Meteorological Department said that only a few districts may receive light rain on October 1 and 2. By October 3, rain clouds are expected to clear from the entire state, and no thunderstorm or rain activity is likely.

The eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol divisions, have received around 4% more rainfall than the average.

However, some districts, including Balaghat, Chhindwara, Damoh, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Rewa, Sagar and Seoni, have recorded 3% to 21% less rainfall than their average.

In western Madhya Pradesh, districts including Alirajpur, Ashoknagar, Barwani, Betul, Dewas, Dhar, Harda, Indore, Jhabua, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Morena, Narmadapuram, Neemuch, Raisen, Ratlam, Sehore, Shajapur, Ujjain and Vidisha have received 9% to 51% less rainfall than average.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Rain records

Above-average rainfall has been recorded in Anuppur, Chhatarpur, Dindori, Katni, Maihar, Mandla, Mauganj, Niwari, Panna, Satna, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Tikamgarh, Umaria, Agar-Malwa, Bhind, Bhopal, Burhanpur, Datia, Guna, Gwalior, Khargone, Rajgarh, Sheopur and Shivpuri.

Overall, the state is unlikely to receive 100% of its average seasonal rainfall this year as the monsoon is now entering its withdrawal phase.

Weather expected in next 2 days

October 1

Sunshine: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Light Rain: Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla and Balaghat.

October 2

Sunshine: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Light Rain: Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla and Balaghat.