Nearly 6,000 Home Guard Jawans Await Promotion In Bhopal, 272 Regular Employees Already Elevated | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 6,000 Home Guard jawans are running from pillar to post to get promoted to higher posts. Whereas the government promotes regular employees posted in the department. In June this year, promotions were given to most government employees in the state except Home Guards.

The director general, Home Guard, had asked the divisional commandants to initiate the promotion process and send the report to the headquarters. But it was not done, sources alleged.

Over 6,000 Home Guard jawans work as honorarium employees. Earlier, they used to get payment for 10 months. Later, they started receiving pay every month.

The state home department under which Home Guard come has promoted 272 of permanent employees including head constable, ASI, grade-III employees, storekeepers and a few other rank holders.

When contacted, DIG Amit Sanghi said the divisional commandants had been instructed to complete the promotion-related work. By October end, promotion-related work will be completed and jawans will then be promoted, he said.

He also said that promotions would not give them major benefits to the jawans as they are on fix salaries and they will get it accordingly.

But an added rank will increase their personal grace, he said.