Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Monsoon Withdrawal Likely Within A Week; Rain Activity To Ease From Monday | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The southwest monsoon is likely to start withdrawing from Madhya Pradesh within a week, even as the state has received nearly normal rainfall this season. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, no heavy or very heavy rain is expected in any part of the state over the next four days. From Tuesday, several areas, particularly the Ujjain, Indore and Gwalior-Chambal divisions, are likely to see bright sunshine.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:30 am | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected on Monday

From Monday, the weather system is expected to become less active, resulting in clear skies and strong sunshine in many parts of the state. By the third day, more than half of Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience sunny weather. The monsoon withdrawal is also expected to begin around the same period.

Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

What do meteorologists say?

The weather department said Madhya Pradesh received 14% less rainfall in June. Rainfall improved in July, but the monsoon went through two breaks, resulting in several dry days.

A strong weather system became active again towards the end of the season, bringing heavy rain to several areas. However, the June rainfall deficit could not be fully recovered.

The normal annual rainfall in Madhya Pradesh is around 37.3 inches, while Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior generally receive around 38 to 39 inches of rainfall.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Rain records

Madhya Pradesh had received an average of 37.7 inches of rainfall till Sunday, which is around 95.8% of the seasonal quota, according to the weather department. The state could move into the normal rainfall category if it receives some more rain in the coming days.

The state had witnessed heavy rain for nearly 48 hours due to a deep depression, mainly affecting eastern Madhya Pradesh. The spell caused rivers to swell and led to the opening of gates at several dams.

However, the weather system started weakening from Sunday, bringing an end to the heavy rainfall spell. Several districts, including Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur, witnessed a mix of sunshine and clouds.

The eastern divisions of Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol have received around 4% more rainfall than the average. However, some districts, including Balaghat, Chhindwara, Damoh, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Rewa, Sagar and Seoni, have recorded 2% to 20% less rain than normal.

Weather in expected in next 2 days

September 29

Bright Sunshine / Strong Sun: Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua, and Alirajpur.

Light Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Ujjain, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

September 30

Bright Sunshine / Strong Sun: Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, Ratlam, Indore, Jhabua, Dhar, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, and Burhanpur.

Light Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.