Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall And Cyclone Alert In Eastern Madhya Pradesh This Week |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The last week of October is expected to see heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and storm alerts across Madhya Pradesh, especially in the eastern region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, October 29 will witness widespread rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and cloudy skies throughout the state and it coincides with the Hindu festival Karwa Chauth.

Seventeen districts in eastern Madhya Pradesh are currently under heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts. Rainfall is predicted to begin from Tuesday, October 26. On October 29, districts including Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Maihar, Sidhi, Umariya, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, and Balaghat are under an orange alert for intense rainfall.

Meanwhile, Chhatarpur, Katni, Jabalpur, Mandla, Chhindwara, and Seoni are under heavy rain alerts, with some areas expected to receive up to 8 inches of rain within 24 hours. The rest of the districts will experience alerts for rain and thunderstorms. Notably, this day coincides with Karwa Chauth, and the weather could make it difficult to sight the moon, which is an important part of the rituals.

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Cyclonic Storm Leading To Unstable Weather Activities

A depression active over the eastern and southeastern Bay of Bengal is forecast to intensify into a deep depression in the next few days. By October 26, a cyclonic circulation is expected to strengthen into a cyclone-cum-cyclonic storm, which by October 27-28 could develop into a severe cyclonic storm. This system is the main cause for the heavy rain warning across eastern Madhya Pradesh.

Despite the monsoon officially withdrawing, this is the first time the state is under such heavy rainfall alerts after the monsoon season. The ongoing cold wave has already caused a drop in temperatures across the state, setting the stage for cold weather before the heavy rains arrive.

Cold Weather In MP: Lowest Temperature Recorded In Karaundi

Katni's Karaundi is the coldest spot with a minimum temperature of 13.7°C. Other districts like Chhindwara recorded 14.4°C, Malajkhand 14.6°C, Damoh 15°C, and Shajapur 15.1°C. On the other hand, daytime temperatures have surged by about 2°C in some areas. Khajuraho, Bhopal, and Ujjain reported temperatures between 35.5°C and 36.1°C. Amarkantak remains cooler during the day with a maximum of 28°C.