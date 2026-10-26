Cancer Survivors Join AIIMS 'Run For Life' Green Run In Bhopal; Doctors Stress Early Detection, Timely Treatment And Exercise | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cancer survivors and others participated in 'Run for Life - Run Against Cancer' Green Run of AIIMS Bhopal. The event was organised by the Department of Surgical Oncology (cancer surgery), AIIMS Bhopal, in collaboration with other departments.

The Green Run featured three categories based on the age and physical abilities of participants. A 1-kilometre Green Walk was organised for senior citizens, children, patients, and cancer survivors.

A 3-kilometre Fun Run/Walk was for faculty members, staff, their family members, and the general public, while a 5-kilometre run was for runners and fitness enthusiasts.

Oncologist and chief guest Prof Dr Madhabananda Kar (executive director and chief executive officer, AIIMS Darbhanga) emphasised that people should not panic upon a cancer diagnosis but should consult a doctor and seek appropriate treatment.

Highlighting the importance of physical exercise amid changing dietary habits and lifestyles, he stressed the need to raise awareness about healthy living in society.

He also underlined the importance of early detection and timely treatment of cancer, along with the need for society to treat cancer patients with compassion and sensitivity.