VHP Activists Block Road In Bhopal After Police Object To Girls Carrying Swords During Durga Vahini Yatra; Procession Later Allowed | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists blocked the road when police objected to minor girls carrying swords during a Shakti Sanchalan Yatra organised by VHP Matrushakti Durga Vahini on Sunday.

VHP activists raised slogans against assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Richa Jain, who raised the objection.

Police officials said the organisers had not informed them in advance that swords would be carried during the procession. According to information, the VHP had organised Shakti Sanchalan Yatra, which was to begin at the organisation's office in Chhola Mandir.

Schoolgirls participated in the procession. ACP Jain objected to the swords, stating that their use had not been mentioned in the permission sought for the event. She reportedly pointed out that the sharp weapons posed a risk of injury.

According to the available information, the girls had been provided with 17 swords, along with some airguns. VHP activists blocked the road and raised slogans against ACP Jain.

The situation was eventually brought under control after other police officials intervened. The procession was later allowed to proceed with the weapons.