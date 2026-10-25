Bhopal Airport Winter Schedule 2026: New Flight Timings Effective October 25; Early Morning Flights from Delhi, Bengaluru | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the winter flight schedule for Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal, which will come into effect on October 25, 2026. Passengers have been advised to check the revised flight timings, as the new schedule includes changes to the arrival and departure times of some flights.

According to the airport's announcement, the Winter-26 schedule will apply from Sunday. Passengers travelling to or from Bhopal are advised to refer to the updated flight schedule and confirm their flight timings with the respective airlines before leaving for the airport.

Kind Attention Dear Passengers! Winter-26 Schedule will come into effect from 25.10.26. Timings of some flights have changed in the new schedule. Please refer the flight schedule of Bhopal Airport. ✈️ @MoCA_GoI @AAI_Official @aairedwr @airindia @IndiGo6E @AirIndiaX @allianceair https://t.co/9D29txNQbK — Bhopal Airport (@aaibplairport) October 24, 2026

Flights Connect Bhopal to Major Cities

The flight schedule for October 25 lists services operated by IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express and Alliance Air. These flights connect Bhopal with major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Noida and Rewa.

According to the schedule, the first listed arrival is IndiGo flight 6E 564 from Pune at 1:45 am. Its corresponding departure to Pune is scheduled for 2:40 am.

Several flights are scheduled to arrive from Delhi and Bengaluru during the morning hours. Services to Mumbai, Delhi and other destinations will continue throughout the day.

The schedule also includes afternoon and evening flights connecting Bhopal with Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Raipur and Noida. Alliance Air will operate a service between Bhopal and Rewa, while additional flights to Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai are scheduled for the evening and night.

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Passengers Advised to Check Revised Timings

Airport authorities have urged passengers to check the updated schedule before travelling, as flight timings may change under the new winter timetable.

Passengers should also verify their flight status directly with the respective airlines to avoid confusion or inconvenience due to changes in arrival and departure timings.

The Winter-26 schedule takes effect on October 25, marking the transition to the revised flight timetable for the winter season.