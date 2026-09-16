Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Heavy Rain Likely After September 19 As New System May Become Active | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh may witness another spell of heavy rainfall before the monsoon withdraws from the state. According to weather experts, a new weather system is likely to become active after September 19. If the system remains strong, the state may reach its normal seasonal rainfall quota.

Madhya Pradesh has received around 33 inches of rain so far, against the normal seasonal average of 37.3 inches. The state needs another 4.3 inches of rain to reach the normal mark.

Weather expected on Wednesday

Rain Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:45 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

Weather experts said rainfall activity is likely to become more widespread in western Madhya Pradesh between September 17 and 19. From September 18 to 21, parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh may receive rainfall ranging from light to heavy.

According to the weather department, Madhya Pradesh received 14% less rainfall than normal in June. Rainfall improved in early July due to heavy showers, but the monsoon went into a break twice, resulting in several dry days.

A strong weather system became active again in the last week of July. Despite this, July ended with rainfall 13% below normal.

Rainfall improved in August, but the deficit from June could not be fully recovered. As a result, the state has received around 6% less rainfall than normal so far this season.

The monsoon season is officially recorded from June 1 to September 30. However, the monsoon sometimes withdraws in the first or second week of October. This year, the withdrawal may begin towards the end of September. Before that, the state could receive more heavy rainfall.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Rain records

With 14 days left in the monsoon season, Madhya Pradesh has received 88.5% of its normal rainfall so far. As many as 18 districts, including Bhopal and Gwalior, have received more rain than normal.

These districts include Bhopal, Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khargone, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Chhatarpur, Niwari, Maihar, Bhind, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Satna, Mauganj, Shahdol and Umaria.

On the other hand, 37 districts, including Indore, Ujjain and Jabalpur, have received below-normal rainfall. Alirajpur has received less than half of its normal rainfall, while Niwari has recorded 49% more rain than normal.

Madhya Pradesh's normal seasonal rainfall is 37.3 inches. The normal rainfall for districts such as Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior is around 38 to 39 inches.

With the possibility of a new weather system after September 19, the state could see another spell of rain before the monsoon officially withdraws.

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Weather in next 2 days

September 17

Rain Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

September 18

Rain Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.