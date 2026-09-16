MP Govt, BJP Gear Up For Month-Long Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan From PM Modi’s Birthday | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government and the party have rolled up their sleeves for the Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan that will start from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 and continue until October 17.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a video conference with the public representatives to discuss the event. Meetings over the issue continued at the BJP office throughout the day.

The leadership has assigned the job to the ministers and party office-bearers. The state unit of the party will send a report to the central leadership about the event after it concludes.

The Delhi office has started monitoring the event through which the BJP wants to create an atmosphere in the state.

The government and the party want to activate the workers through the campaign.

The party also wants to end the internal squabbling among some leaders by connecting them to the events to be held as part of the campaign.

At the video conferencing, Yadav said the party workers should celebrate the occasion as Diwali in every village and ward.

The party advised its leaders to highlight the development projects that the state received during Modi's rule.

The state government plans to launch its bus services during this period. The government has prepared to launch Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Sewa.

The state will also launch the scheme, Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA), for registering houses of villagers free of cost to please people in rural areas.