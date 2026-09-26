Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert For 18 Districts; Orange Alert In Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur & Satna

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Heavy Rain Likely After September 19 As New System May Become Active | Representative image

MP rain alert: Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in eastern Madhya Pradesh over the next 48 hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a heavy to very heavy rainfall alert has been issued for 18 districts, including Jabalpur and Rewa, for Saturday. An Orange Alert has been sounded for Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur and Satna amid the possibility of intense rainfall.

MP Weather Forecast; Schools Closed Amid Rain Alert

Authorities have declared holiday in schools in Satna and Maihar on Saturday amid heavy rainfall warning. Schools from Nursery to Class 8 will remain closed in Satna, while all schools from Nursery to Class 12 will remain shut in Maihar.

Heavy rainfall is also likely over the next 24 hours in Bhind, Datia, Panna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Damoh, Katni, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla and Dindori.

Meanwhile, light rain or drizzle is expected in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa and Mandsaur.

Similar weather conditions are forecast for Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Morena, Sheopur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Pandhurna, Anuppur, Sagar and Panna.

Rainfall To Continue In Eastern MP

Weather experts said weather activity across Madhya Pradesh has intensified again during the final week of September.

Although the intensity of the deep depression is gradually weakening, its movement towards the north-northwest, together with significant moisture, is expected to sustain rainfall activity across eastern Madhya Pradesh. The next 48 hours are therefore expected to remain crucial for several districts. The administration, farmers and residents have been advised to closely monitor local weather warnings and take necessary precautions.

People should avoid unnecessary movement near rivers, streams, bridges, culverts and low-lying areas, particularly in districts where heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast.