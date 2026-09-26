Mandla Ganesh Pandal Tragedy: 4 Youths Electrocuted To Death After Power Line Snaps In Hirapur Village, 3 Injured

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Mandla electrocution: An unfortunate case was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Mandal, where four youths were electrocuted to death at a Ganesh Pandal on Saturday morning morning. The accident happened after an electric power line allegedly snapped and fell on people sleeping inside a Ganesh pandal in Hirapur village under the Nainpur area. Three others have sustained severe burns.

One of the injured, identified as Priyanshu, is reported to be in critical condition and has been referred to the district hospital for further treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Jainu Bhanvre (19), Ravi Jharia (24), Krishna Kumar Bhanvre (18) and Virendra Bhanvre (24).

Returned After Ganesh Visarjan

According to Nainpur SDOP Manish Raj, members of the Ganesh festival committee had returned to the village at around 4 am after completing the Ganesh idol immersion. Eight youths subsequently went to sleep inside the pandal to guard items and materials used for the Ganesh tableau.

The electrocution occurred while the youths were sleeping, leaving four dead and three others injured.

Nainpur power line accident Cause Under Investigation

The Ganesh pandal is reportedly a permanent structure. A team from the electricity company has launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fatal electrocution.

Officials are examining whether a snapped electricity line fell on the structure or whether a short circuit inside the pandal caused the incident.

(This is a Breaking News. More updates will follow.)