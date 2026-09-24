Jabalpur Ganesh Pandal Accident 16-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted To Death After Accidentally Touching Electric Pole At Ganesh Pandal

Jabalpur Ganesh Pandal Accident: A 16-year-old boy died after suffering an electric shock at a Ganesh pandal in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Wednesday night. The incident took place at Jasuja City Phase-3 in Dhanwantari Nagar while the teenager was returning home after attending the Maha Aarti.

The deceased has been identified as Shaurya Chanpuria, a Class 11 student of Little World School. According to reports, a pole installed near the Ganesh pandal had become electrically charged. When Shaurya came in contact with the pole, he collapsed on the spot.

People present at the location immediately rushed him to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Class 11 Student Dies In Jabalpur, Collapses After Touching Live Pole

A Ganesh Maha Aarti was organised at the pandal in Jasuja City Phase-3 on Wednesday evening. Shaurya had attended the programme with his friends and stayed back for some time after the prayers.

While leaving the pandal, he reportedly touched a pole supporting the stage. The pole allegedly carried live current, following which Shaurya suffered a severe electric shock and fell unconscious.

His friends and other people nearby attempted to rescue him and immediately arranged for his hospitalisation.

Friend Also Received Electric Shock During Rescue Attempt

Shaurya’s friend Ajju Ahirwar said that he had joined them after returning from his coaching class. Preparations for a Bhandara and other celebrations were underway at the venue.

Ajju claimed that he too received an electric shock while lifting a table and informed others about it. Shortly afterwards, he saw Shaurya lying near the pandal and initially thought he was pretending.

However, when he tried to lift Shaurya, he also felt an electric shock. The teenager was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Ganesh Pandal Safety Negligence

Shaurya’s uncle, Dr Shishir Chanpuria, said the teenager was returning home after attending the Ganesh Aarti when the incident occurred. He alleged that other children who tried to save Shaurya also received electric shocks.

Dr Chanpuria claimed that the presence of live electricity in an open public area was a serious lapse and demanded strict action against those responsible. He said such negligence could endanger the lives of devotees visiting religious events.