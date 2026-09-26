Bollywood Actress Divya Dutta Goes Incognito At Indore’s Sarafa Bazaar, Relishes Chaat, Garadu & More | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actress and writer Divya Dutta visited Indore’s famous Sarafa Bazaar with her husband, Dr Rahul S Dutta, on Wednesday night and enjoyed the city’s popular late-night food market.

To avoid being recognised, the actress was seen wearing a scarf over her head and a mask covering her face.

Divya later shared a video of her Sarafa visit on social media, showing the couple enjoying the lively atmosphere and sampling various street-food delicacies.

The actress tasted 'chole tikkiya', 'papdi chaat', 'garadu' and coconut crush during the visit. The video also captured the crowded market, illuminated shops and the vibrant late-night food scene.

Sharing her experience, Divya wrote, “Absolutely loved the Sarafa Bazaar in Indore!! What a fab concept of a late-night food market!! Aur chupke khaane ka mazzaaa hi aur hai.”

Her reference to enjoying food 'chupke' (secretly) caught the attention of social media users, with several Indore residents welcoming her to the city and wishing her an enjoyable visit.

Some users also linked the outing to her upcoming birthday and extended their greetings.