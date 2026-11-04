Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cyclonic Storm Murasu Impact Begins To Weaken; Clear Skies Expected On Dhanteras And Diwali

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Rain Alert In 5 Districts, Clear Skies Expected On Dhanteras And Diwali | Representative Image

MP Weather Forecast For November: The eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh are currently witnessing the impact of cyclonic storm Murasu. On Tuesday, several districts remained cloudy and experienced light rain and thunderstorms. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the impact of cyclonic storm Murasu will start reducing from Wednesday.

For the next 24 hours, a rain and thunderstorm alert in Madhya Pradesh has been issued for five districts: Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori and Anuppur. Meanwhile, other major cities, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain and Jabalpur, are expected to witness sunny weather.

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update For Dhanteras And Diwali

There is good news for people preparing for the festive season. The Madhya Pradesh weather forecast indicates clear skies during Dhanteras and Diwali. No rain or thunderstorms are expected on November 5, 6 and 7. This means the weather may not disrupt Dhanteras and Diwali celebrations in Madhya Pradesh.

Minimum Temperatures To Drop By 2 Degrees

According to the Meteorological Department, minimum temperatures across the state are expected to fall by up to 2 degrees Celsius over the next four days. The temperature in Madhya Pradesh has already started declining.

Pachmarhi, the state's only hill station, recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 13.2°C last night on Tuesday. Girwar near Shajapur recorded 14.4°C, followed by Bhopal at 15.1°C, Marukheda in Neemuch at 15.4°C and Karaundi in Katni at 15.5°C.

Pachmarhi has also been experiencing cooler daytime conditions, with the maximum temperature remaining around 22°C for the past two days.

Amarkantak, Malajkhand, Betul, Narsinghpur and Seoni are among the coldest places in the state. Meanwhile, Mandla recorded the highest maximum temperature at 33°C. Daytime temperatures have dropped by 2 to 3 degrees in several areas.

Winter To Intensify From Second Week Of November

The Meteorological Department has predicted that winter in Madhya Pradesh will become more intense from the second week of November. Minimum temperatures are expected to fall further as cold northerly winds enter the state.

The Gwalior-Chambal region is likely to experience a sharper drop in temperatures as it lies directly in the path of these northerly winds.