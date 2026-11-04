Lokayukta Books Former T&CP Joint Director Sunita Singh Over Alleged 250% Disproportionate Assets In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Police Establishment (SPE) of Lokayukta police has registered a disproportionate assets case against Sunita Singh, former joint director of Town and Country Planning (T&CP), Bhopal. Officials said on Tuesday that she allegedly possessed assets amounting to 250% of her known income.

Director general (DG) Yogesh Deshmukh said that a complaint was lodged against the then officer Sunita Singh, alleging that she had amassed huge property through unfair means during her service period in her name and those of her family members.

During the preliminary investigation, it came to light that the officer had several houses, a shopping complex, a farmhouse, petrol pumps, plots and other properties in her name or those of her family members. The official also visited foreign countries.

The officials have registered the case and started the investigation. Around four years ago, Sunita Singh was once again appointed as joint director of Town and Country Planning (T&CP) after a gap of five years. During her tenure, she worked on the Bhopal Master Plan 2031, and a draft was released in March 2020, during the Congress regime.

However, the government changed in March 2020, and several public representatives expressed dissatisfaction with the Master Plan. She was then moved to the Housing Board as chief architect.