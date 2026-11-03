Bhopal This Week: Poolside Diwali Parties, Bollywood Nights & Shopping Fairs To Kickstart Your Celebrations

Diwali Celebrations in Bhopal 2026: A Week Of Parties, Shopping Fairs And Festive Events To Enjoy |

Diwali Celebrations In Bhopal 2026: Diwali celebrations 2026 for Bhopalites are set to continue throughout the week, with several parties, shopping fairs and cultural events planned across the city. From live music and DJ nights to traditional handicrafts and festive shopping, residents have several options to celebrate Diwali week with family and friends.

Here are five Diwali events in Bhopal to explore from November 3 to 7.

1. Diwali Night At Bella Casa On November 4

Bella Casa in Kerwa is organising a special pre-Diwali celebration on November 4. The evening will feature live music, dance and festive activities.

The highlights include Bollywood and Sufi music, DJ beats, a dhol performance, poolside diya decorations, fireworks and selfie points. An air lamp lighting ceremony will also be organised. Guests can enjoy complimentary Diwali sweets and fuljhadis. An ethnic dress code has been suggested.

Venue: Bella Casa, Kerwa, Bhopal

Date: November 4, 2026

2. Pataka Party By Baethak Club On November 5

Those looking for Diwali parties in Bhopal can attend the Pataka Party by Baethak Club. The event will feature a pool deck party, DJ music throughout the night and fireworks.

Photo booths, fun games, icebreakers and food stalls will add to the celebrations.

Venue: Empire by Zuper, Bhopal

Date: November 5, 2026

3. Shakti Fest 2026: Three-Day Shopping Fair

If you are looking for festive shopping options, Shakti Fest 2026 is a great place to visit. The three-day event will be held from November 3 to 5 at Raag Bhopali, 10 No. Market.

The three-day event will bring together shopping, food, networking and local businesses. The fair will feature Shakti Haat for festive shopping, Shakti Conclave for discussions and networking, Shakti Swades to promote local businesses, and Shakti Food Fest. The event will also feature an open stage, an MP Government exhibit and social impact activities.

Venue: Raag Bhopali, 10 No. Market

Dates: November 3–5, 2026

4. Diwali Aagaaz 2026 On November 7

Music lovers can attend Diwali Aagaaz 2026 at Playotel Resort. The event will feature Basspatch, an artist from Toronto, Canada, bringing electronic music and energetic beats to Bhopal.

The party will begin at 9 PM. Early-bird passes are available on SortMyScene.

Venue: Playotel Resort, Bhopal-Indore Highway

Date: November 7, 2026

5. Deepotsav Mela At Gohar Mahal Till November 7

The Deepotsav Mela in Bhopal is another attraction for festive shoppers. More than 50 artisans from across Madhya Pradesh are displaying traditional handicrafts and handmade products.

Clay diyas, lanterns, petromax lamps, Gwalin figures and Orchha's Ram Darbar artwork are among the main attractions.

Organised by the Madhya Pradesh Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation and the Matikala Board, the fair will continue until November 7.

Venue: Gohar Mahal, Bhopal

Date: Till November 7