Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab Weakens; Rain And Thunderstorms Alert in 27 Districts

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MP Weather Forecast: Despite Cyclone Arnab weakening into a low-pressure area, rainfall and thunderstorms continue across Madhya Pradesh. Several parts of the state have witnessed continuous rainfall over the past three days, bringing down temperatures and disrupting normal activities.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, has issued a thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 27 districts of Madhya Pradesh for Saturday. Meanwhile, several other districts are likely to experience sunny and relatively clear weather.

IMD Rain Alert in 27 Districts of Madhya Pradesh

According to the IMD Bhopal weather forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by rain are likely in the following 27 districts:

Gwalior, Shivpuri, Datia, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

On the other hand, sunny weather is expected in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Guna, Ashoknagar, Sagar, Damoh, Narsinghpur and Harda.

Madhya Pradesh Weather to Remain Unchanged Until November 2

Weather expert Shailendra Kumar Nayak said that similar weather conditions are likely to continue across Madhya Pradesh for the next four days.

While some districts may experience bright sunshine, thunderstorms and rainfall are expected in other parts of the state. The weather system is likely to have a greater impact on the southern and eastern regions of Madhya Pradesh.

Rainfall Recorded in 38 Districts, Including Bhopal and Jabalpur

Before Saturday's alert, rainfall was recorded in nearly 155 cities and towns across 38 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The affected areas included Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Shajapur, Narmadapuram, Gwalior, Sheopur, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Morena, Bhind, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Anuppur recorded more than three inches of rainfall, while Amarkantak received 2.25 inches and Singrauli recorded approximately two inches. Strong winds also affected the region, with wind speeds reaching 50 km/h in Anuppur.

Heavy Rain Damages Crops, Thousands of Quintals of Maize Ruined

Continuous rainfall has raised concerns among farmers across Madhya Pradesh. Standing paddy crops are particularly vulnerable in districts where harvesting is still pending.

Agricultural produce arriving at mandis is also getting soaked due to the unexpected rainfall. In Pandhurna, thousands of quintals of maize have reportedly been damaged, resulting in significant losses for farmers and traders.

Day Temperatures Drop by 2–3 Degrees Across the State

The ongoing spell of rain and thunderstorms has brought relief from warmer conditions. Following similar weather on Thursday, daytime temperatures dropped by approximately 2 to 3 degrees Celsius across several parts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

A decline in nighttime temperatures has also been recorded in multiple cities, making the weather cooler across the state.

Madhya Pradesh Receives 4% Less Rainfall Than Normal This Monsoon

Despite the recent spell of widespread rainfall, Madhya Pradesh recorded below-normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season (June–September).

The state received 908.4 mm (approximately 35.8 inches) of rainfall, against the normal average of 949.5 mm (37.3 inches). This represents an overall rainfall deficit of around 4%.

However, rainfall patterns varied significantly between eastern and western Madhya Pradesh.