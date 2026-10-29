Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab Affects State, Shajapur Records 12.8°C As Temperature Drops Amid Rain And Thunderstorm Alert |

Madhya Pradesh Temperature Update: Shajapur recorded a minimum temperature of 12.8°C on Wednesday night as cold winds and changing weather conditions brought a drop in temperatures across parts of Madhya Pradesh. The impact of Cyclone Arnab continues to be felt in the state on Thursday, with rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms forecast in several districts.

According to the Madhya Pradesh weather update, Shajapur was among the coldest places in the state during the night. Pachmarhi recorded 15.2°C, Dhar 15.4°C and Agar Malwa 15.9°C. Marukheda in Neemuch and Nowgaon in Chhatarpur recorded 16°C.

The temperature drop in MP was also reflected in daytime readings, which fell by around one degree Celsius due to rain and thunderstorms. Khajuraho, Khandwa, Ratlam, Khargone and Narmadapuram recorded maximum temperatures ranging from 33.2°C to 34.2°C.

Cyclone Arnab Effect: Thunder And Rainfall In Madhya Pradesh

The MP rain alert remained in place on Thursday as the weather system originating in the Bay of Bengal continued to influence the state. Singrauli and Pandhurna experienced gusty winds and rainfall in the morning. Pipariya in Narmadapuram district witnessed cloudy skies, reduced sunlight and cold winds. Mandla also experienced rain accompanied by gusty winds on Wednesday evening.

The IMD weather forecast for MP indicated light rain, lightning and thunderstorms in several districts, including Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur and Narmadapuram.

Meanwhile, districts such as Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa and Burhanpur were outside the rain and storm alert, with sunny weather expected.

The MP rain and thunderstorm alert is expected to continue in parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh on October 30, 31 and November 1. The weather impact is likely to persist until November 1, according to the forecast.