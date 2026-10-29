Bhopal Sandalwood Thieves Target High-Security VIP Zones For Profits Of Up To ₹25,000 Per Kg, Police Suspect Organised Smuggling Network Linked To Kannauj | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The theft of sandalwood trees from the bungalow of IAS officer Vivek Porwal, a neighbour of Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana, has triggered concern in the state capital.

However, this is not the first such incident in Bhopal or in Madhya Pradesh. Over half a dozen sandalwood theft cases have been reported in recent years from Bhopal, pointing towards a big network involved in the illegal trade.

The high demand and lucrative prices of sandalwood appear to be motivating thieves to take risks, even in high-security areas.

Three men arrested in connection with an attempt to steal sandalwood from Vidhan Sabha premises last year were identified as Anees Khan (23), a resident of Katara Hills, Sadik Khan (23), from Sehore, and Mohd Aslam Mewati (52), from Nishatpura.

Police officials said the accused admitted during interrogation that sandalwood stolen from different parts of Bhopal and adjoining districts was transported to Kannauj, where it was allegedly sold at high prices.

Hundreds of perfume factories operate in the town and sandalwood is in great demand. The price of sandalwood varies depending on its quality, with one kilogram reportedly fetching between Rs 7,000 and Rs 25,000.

Police investigations have also indicated that several gangs involved in sandalwood theft and smuggling are believed to operate from Doraha village in Sehore district and surrounding areas.

No trace of thieves who targeted IAS official's bungalow

Additional DCP (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said police were working to identify gangs involved in sandalwood theft. He said investigators have no breakthrough in the theft of the sandalwood tree from the IAS officer's bungalow in Char Imli.

The destination of the stolen wood and the network involved in its transportation and sale can be established only after the suspects are identified and arrested, he added.

Kannauj connection

In December 2021, Kannauj police had recovered approximately 25 quintals of sandalwood, valued at more than Rs 2 crore, from a house belonging to a woman named Meher Jahan in the Tajpur Naukaast locality of Kannauj.

Police investigations revealed that Meher Jahan had been living in Bhopal's Old City area for a long time. Her house in Kannauj was being used by people involved in the illegal sandalwood trade.

Past thefts

December 17, 2020 - Sandalwood tree stolen from Char Imli Park

December 12, 2020 - Sandalwood theft attempt at minister Gopal Bhargava's bungalow

December 8, 2020 - Two sandalwood trees stolen at 74 bungalow from a vacant bungalow, which was earlier allotted to Congress leader Jeetu Patwari.

December 4, 2025 - Sandalwood trees targeted inside Assembly premises

November 28, 2025-Sandalwood smugglers allegedly cut down six sandalwood trees from Gufa Mandir premises in Koh-e-Fiza area.