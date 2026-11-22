Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cold To Intensify From Second Week Of November, Rain Likely In Several Districts |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weather conditions have changed across Madhya Pradesh due to cyclonic storm 'Akvan' and snowfall in the hilly regions. While eastern parts of the state, including the Jabalpur, Rewa and Shahdol divisions, are witnessing rainfall, Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain are experiencing a sharp drop in temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for 12 districts on Sunday. Rain is likely in Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara and Pandhurna over the next 24 hours.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather Forecast for Sunday

Sunny Weather: The following districts are expected to experience sunny weather:

Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Shajapur, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Maihar, Satna, Rewa, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Balaghat and Niwari.

Thunderstorms and Rain: The following 12 districts are likely to experience thunderstorms and rainfall:

Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara and Pandhurna.

Rainfall Affects Several Districts, Traffic Disrupted in Umaria

Several districts, including Mandla, Singrauli, Dindori, Maihar, Rewa and Sidhi, received light to moderate rainfall on Saturday. Earlier, Amarkantak in Anuppur district recorded around one inch of rainfall.

In Umaria, rainfall on Friday night turned a stretch of National Highway-43 near Morcha Phatak into a muddy, waterlogged road. This led to traffic jams stretching nearly three kilometres on both sides of the highway. Pedestrians were also seen slipping while walking through the muddy stretch. Similar conditions continued throughout Saturday.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

What Do Meteorologists Say?

Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a drop in night temperatures, with Girwar in Shajapur district recording the state's lowest minimum temperature at 8.7°C.

According to the weather department, a cyclonic system and an active low-pressure area are triggering rain and thunderstorms across the state. Meanwhile, snowfall in Kashmir and Uttarakhand is bringing cold winds into Madhya Pradesh, causing temperatures to fall across several districts.

The IMD has indicated that temperatures are likely to drop further, with winter conditions expected to intensify, particularly in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

What to Expect in the Coming Days?

Cold conditions are expected to intensify across Madhya Pradesh as snowfall in Kashmir and Uttarakhand brings colder winds into the state. According to the IMD, temperatures are likely to fall further, particularly in the Gwalior-Chambal region, where northerly winds have a stronger impact.

Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur may also witness rainfall during November. Further showers are possible in the third and fourth weeks of the month if new weather systems become active.