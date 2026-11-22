Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Minister’s Money, Diwali Milan, Earning Bad Name, Book Revives Hope & More |

Minister’s money

A minister in the state cabinet has obtained so much money that he has started searching for ways to invest it. He already has some businesses going on. Now, the minister has started constructing a holiday spot near a tiger reserve. The work continues at a rapid pace. The minister possesses a huge amount of liquid cash, which he spends on the construction of the resort. He also plans to set up a factory and has identified a plot of land for it. His son handles the plant-related work. His increasing businesses have sparked discussions among his friends. Because of his businesses, the minister remains on the scanner. The higher-ups in the government as well as in the party have received complaints about his plans to invest the money he has made through underhand deals. They have prepared a dossier containing his under-the-table affairs. The atmosphere created against the minister may not augur well for him in the coming days.

Diwali Milan

Diwali Milan functions being organised by a BJP leader have set off discussions in the corridors of power. Many politicians arrange Diwali Milan functions, but the BJP leader has systematically managed it. He initially held a function in his assembly constituency, which continued for two days, from morning until night, and nearly 20,000 people participated in it. Now, he has started arranging functions at different phases in the state capital. He organised a separate function for ministers and legislators. Similarly, he invited the party’s district unit presidents and office-bearers to another function. Likewise, a separate programme took place for the office-bearers of different outfits within the party. He invited journalists to Diwali Milan functions in two batches to avoid crowds. He plans to hold such a function in Delhi for the MPs. Notably, the leader himself funds the expenses for the functions. In contrast, the politicians do not generally foot the bills for such events, but the BJP leader himself stands the cost. Some people have, however, begun to guess the reasons for the politician’s benevolence.

Book revives hope

A Congress legislator looks enthusiastic after the publication of a book by a top leader of the party. The book has praised the legislator’s father, who was one of the stalwarts of the party. A few days ago, the legislator felt he would not get importance in the party anymore. The book revived the legislator’s optimism. It seemed to him that he might get back his lost ground in the organisation. The praise of his father in the book has delighted him so much that he plans to visit Delhi to meet the senior Congress leaders. He thinks, if he does not get any position in the party's state unit, he should get an assignment in its national organisation. He recently visited different areas in the state to create an atmosphere in his favour. He has also begun to unite his supporters. But lacking strong connections with those who control the party at the national level these days remains a major problem with the legislator.

Earning bad name

A chairman of a corporation, who considered himself a heavyweight in the party after the change of its state president, has recently found himself in a tight spot. The leader has been treading on the air for one and a quarter year. His recent video went viral on social media. Those associated with social media and the BJP leaders made the video viral. It shows the politician bossing around a lower-ranking employee. The trouble for the leader began when he tried to assert his dominance, and the worker made a remark, which has ignited discussions across the state. The BJP leaders have started asking one another whether the worker’s remark was correct. After the video went public, the politician began to give clarifications to many leaders of the BJP and the functionaries of the RSS. The politician, who often speaks about his closeness to the head of the state and to the chief of the party, has received a dressing-down from the bosses at different places. Now, he has launched a damage-control exercise.

Politician’s faux pas

A politician from a district who defected from the Congress to the BJP has recently committed a bizarre act. A senior leader also comes from the district. When the leader recently visited his home district, the party-hopper welcomed him. He carried with him a scarf to welcome the politician. But the most interesting part of the story was that the scarf was like the one that the Congress leaders often sport. When he set out of his residence to welcome the senior leader, he carried the stole with him. Initially, nobody paid any attention to the faux pas. But after the video went viral, everyone saw the scarf. The BJP leaders of the district consider it the leader's foolishness. The defector-leader has been trying to get a position in any corporation.

Praying in footgear

A BJP leader, known for bragging, looks worried these days. He participated in Chhath Puja wearing shoes. His photographs, performing Puja, went viral, and the leader was trolled. Before the incident could become a major issue, he gave clarifications. He said he had made the mistake because he was in a hurry. But he blamed another leader in the state capital for the haste that caused the trouble for him. These days, he imparts advice to the BJP leaders as well as to the Congress leaders on social media. When he doles out unsolicited advice to politicians, he makes such comments that cause trouble for him. His photographs, wearing shoes and performing Puja, are being made viral among the people of a state.

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