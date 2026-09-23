Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Bay Of Bengal System Likely To Intensify Rain In Central India; Heavy Rain Alert Issued In Several Districts

Madhya Pradesh monsoon update: Clouds hover over capital on Wednesday morning, indicating drizzle in Bhopal. According to IMD weather forecast Madhya Pradesh, heavy rains are likely to lash several districts over the next four days.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh has received an average rainfall of 34.2 inches so far, which is 91.5% of the normal rainfall. The weather department suggests that the last spell of rain may help the central state to meet its quota.

A cyclone developed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify. This may cause rainfall in parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and central India, including Madhya Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall alert in MP districts

According to the Meteorological Centre, heavy rainfall is likely in Chhindwara, Seoni and Balaghat on Wednesday. Several other districts which are likely to receive light to heavy rains include Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Earlier, heavy rain was recorded in 33 districts of the state on Monday and Tuesday. The affected districts included Bhopal, Rajgarh, Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Alirajpur, Shajapur, Dewas, Khandwa, Rewa, Singrauli, Sidhi, Satna, Shahdol, Anuppur, Umaria, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Niwari, Narmadapuram and Betul.

Deori in Sagar district recorded the highest rainfall of 2.4 inches. The weather department said more than 100 cities and towns across the state received rainfall during this period.

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Madhya Pradesh rain forecast

The weatherman said a Bay of Bengal weather system is developing over which will transport moisture and impact atmospheric circulation, triggering rain activity central India.

Under the influence of the system, heavy rainfall is likely in several parts of Madhya Pradesh till September 26. Some districts may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 25 and 26, while heavy rain alerts have been issued for some areas on September 23 and 24.

Heavy rain forecast till September 26

According to the IMD, Madhya Pradesh has received 869.3 mm (34.2 inches) of rainfall so far against the normal 927.5 mm (36.5 inches), leaving a shortfall of around 2.3 inches.

Overall, the state has recorded 6% less rainfall than normal. The eastern region has reported a 2% deficit, while rainfall in western Madhya Pradesh remains around 10% below the average.