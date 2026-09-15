Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: 37 Districts Still Below Rainfall Quota; Light Rain Expected Till September 17 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With around 15 days left in the monsoon season, Madhya Pradesh has received 88% of its seasonal rainfall quota so far. As many as 37 districts, including Indore, Ujjain and Jabalpur, are still below their normal rainfall levels. Meanwhile, 18 districts, including Bhopal and Gwalior, have received above-average rainfall. Niwari has recorded 49% excess rainfall, while Alirajpur remains among the most deficient districts.

Weather Expected on Tuesday

Rain is expected in the following districts: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

What Do Meteorologists Say?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, no heavy or extremely heavy rainfall is expected anywhere in Madhya Pradesh during the next four days. Rainfall activity is likely to weaken from Tuesday, with light rain expected in several parts of the state between September 15 and 17.

Several districts in western Madhya Pradesh, including those in the Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal and Narmadapuram divisions, witnessed heavy rainfall over the past four days. Some districts also received heavy showers on Monday.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

Rainfall Records

The eastern parts of the state, particularly the Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa and Shahdol divisions, have performed better in terms of rainfall. Niwari has received 49% more rain than normal, followed by Mauganj at 44%, Satna at 34% and Maihar at 29% above the seasonal average.

Mauganj has recorded the highest rainfall at around 54.9 inches, while Satna has received more than 50 inches. In comparison, Alirajpur in western Madhya Pradesh has received only around 16 inches of rainfall.

Weather expert Shailendra Kumar Nayak said rainfall intensity and coverage are expected to gradually decrease from September 15. However, parts of western Madhya Pradesh may continue to receive light to moderate rain during the seven-day forecast period.

According to the IMD, Madhya Pradesh has received 834.4 mm (32.8 inches) of rainfall so far, against the normal 886.6 mm (34.9 inches) for this period. Overall, the state is around 6% below normal rainfall.

The eastern region is around 1% below normal, while western Madhya Pradesh is 11% below average. Several districts in both regions continue to record rainfall deficits ranging from 2% to 49%.

Overall, 23 districts have received above-average rainfall, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Satna, Mauganj, Niwari, Panna, Shahdol, Sidhi, Singrauli, Tikamgarh, Umaria, Bhind, Burhanpur, Datia, Guna, Khargone, Rajgarh, Sheopur and Shivpuri.

The monsoon began with a 14% rainfall deficit in June. Good rainfall in July and August helped reduce the gap, but two monsoon breaks prevented the June deficit from being fully recovered.

The normal annual rainfall for Madhya Pradesh is around 37.3 inches, while Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior generally receive around 38-39 inches.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Weather Expected in the Next Two Days

September 16

Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

September 17

Rain: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.