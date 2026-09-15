Jumbo Holiday: 16 Elephants At Kanha Tiger Reserve Get Six-Day Break With Massage & Special Diet In Madhya Pradesh | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kanha Tiger Reserve management will provide a break to 16 elephants deployed in patrolling and other duties to give them rest.

It will organise Elephant Rejuvenation Camp from September 15-20 during which elephants will get all kinds of care including massage, health caheck-up and nutritious food.

The 16 elephants are used for work throughout the year. The rejuvenation camp will provide a chance for them to relax by remaining away from routine patrolling and other work.

The camp will be inaugurated at Supkar circle. As per need, vitamins, minerals, fruit and other nutritious food items such as sugarcane, banana, mango and coconut will be provided to them.

They will be taken for a bath every day. Their legs will be massaged with neem oil and their nails will be trimmed.

Besides, their blood samples will be taken for health check-up and their health data will be prepared. The assessment of their work will be made according to their age so that they can be used for works that suit their age.

Forest officials said that the rejuvenation camp would not only to provide rest and health care to elephants but help to maintain their mental well-being.

The camp will also provide elephants an opportunity to enjoy each other's company and feel comfortable.

Kanha Tiger Reserve has a long history of having elephants. Earlier elephants were used for transportation of wooden logs. Now, they are used in tourism and other kinds of activities.