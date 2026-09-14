Bhopal Crime: 5 Held For Knife Attack, ₹6 Lakh Loot From Couple At Manuabhan Tekri | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Koh-e-Fiza police on Sunday arrested five men within 48 hours who were charged with armed robbery and assault on a man and his female friend at Manuabhan Tekri.

The incident took place on Saturday, when the duo had visited the tourist spot in the evening.

According to police, the complainant Harsh Sharma, 28, was sitting with his female friend behind the restaurant in the evening when a group of youths approached them.

One of the accused allegedly tried to snatch Sharma’s phone. When he resisted, the accused attacked him on the chest with a knife and threatened him before fleeing with his valuables.

The looters also took a gold chain with a pendant, a pair of gold earrings and some cash.

A case was registered and six police teams were formed under the supervision of DCP Zone-3 Ayush Gupta. CCTV footage from Manuabhan Tekri and surrounding areas helped investigators identify and trace the suspects.

Those arrested were Sandeep Vishwakarma alias Kheda (20), Sandeep alias Sansu Soni (22), Kabir Pal (20), Durga Kushwah (26) and Kuldeep Yadav (26).

Police recovered looted phone and gold jewellery and the knife used in the crime. The total recovered valuables is Rs 6 lakh. The accused had previous criminal cases registered against them.