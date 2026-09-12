Diwali, Dussehra Near; Halalpur Firecracker Market Yet To Shift In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With Dussehra and Diwali approaching, the proposed relocation of the Halalpur firecracker market in Bairagarh remains stalled. The market, which has 15 wholesale firecracker shops and five large warehouses, is yet to shift despite the district administration identifying three alternative locations.

The district administration had planned to shift the market to Bairagarh Kalan after a fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Halalpur on June 12. The relocation was intended to move the market away from residential areas and reduce the risk of casualties and property damage in the event of a fire. But 15 traders challenged the cancellation of their licences in the High Court. The ensuing legal proceedings have stalled the proposed shifting of the market.

Officials said that ahead of initiating the stay vacations process, the long-term relocation plan is being planned in outskirts of the city.

The administration had planned to relocate the market in July and inspected the proposed site on the directions of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM). However, officials found that essential safety arrangements were not in place at the site.

Following the inspection, the licences of the firecracker traders were cancelled, further delaying the relocation process.

With the festive season nearing, the possibility of relocating the market before Dussehra and Diwali now appears limited. The existing market continues to operate in an area surrounded by residential settlements, raising concerns over public safety.

Official statement

Additional District Magistrate Sumit Kumar Pandey said the administration would seek an update from the SDM and take the relocation process forward. Pandey further said that the market would be shifted only after all required safety standards and arrangements were ensured.