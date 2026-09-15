8 MP IAS Officers Await State NOC For Central Deputation, Clearance Pending For Months | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several months have passed since eight IAS officers waited for deputation to the Centre.

Some of them have applied to the state government, seeking deputation. A few have expressed their willingness to go on deputation to the personnel department and the chief secretary.

They will formally apply once the state government approves their plan. Manish Singh (1997 batch), Abhijeet Agarwal (2010 batch), Saurabh Kumar Suman and Mohit Bundas (2011 batch), Rohit Singh and Harshika Singh (2012 batch), and Amanbeer Singh and Mayank Agarwal (2013 batch) want to go to the centre.

A few of them have sent their applications to the state government according to rules.

As they have not received an NOC from the state, they cannot apply for deputation.

Amanbeer has been selected for the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), but in the absence of NOC from the state, he cannot go there.

Only two officers, P Narhari (2001 batch) and Rahul Fating Haridas (2021 batch), have gone on deputation to the centre this year.

On the contrary, the Centre did not take two IAS officers, Swatantra Kumar Singh and Shriman Shukla on deputation, despite NOC from the state.

For central empanelment, it is necessary to go on deputation

For empanelment as joint secretary (JS) at the centre, an officer from the 2009 batch must work as director. Before empanelment as JS, the officer must work as director for two years.

The central government has started empanelling the 2010 batch officers as JS. For this reason, uneasiness among the officers, wishing to go to the centre, has deepened.