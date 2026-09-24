Madhya Pradesh Weather Today: Depression Over Bay Of Bengal Intensifies, Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued For Anant Chaturdashi

Madhya Pradesh June 21, 2026 Weather Update: Monsoon Delayed By 6 Days; Rain, Thunderstorm Alert Issued In Indore, Gwalior & 35 Districts | Representative Image

Madhya Pradesh weather forecast: A strong weather system has become active over Madhya Pradesh, bringing the possibility of heavy rainfall across several parts of the state ahead of the monsoon’s withdrawal. According to the IMD weather forecast, the impact of the system is expected to be strongest on September 25-- Anant Chaturdashi and 26, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in most districts of eastern Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh weather forecast indicates heavy rain in 10 districts on Thursday. The districts expected to receive heavy rainfall include Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, and Chhindwara.

IMD heavy rain alert in MP

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a depression that developed over the Bay of Bengal is strengthening into a significant weather system and is likely to intensify further over the next 24 hours. Its influence could result in heavy rainfall and widespread rain across Madhya Pradesh.

Several other districts may also experience light to heavy showers. These include Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Dhar, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Khargone, Jhabua, Ujjain, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Anuppur, Sagar, Damoh, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

Madhya Pradesh Rainfall Update

Madhya Pradesh has received an average of 34.3 inches of rainfall so far, which is around 91.9% of the seasonal quota. With the latest weather system becoming active, several parts of the state could receive additional rainfall over the coming days.

Residents, particularly in eastern Madhya Pradesh, should keep an eye on the latest IMD rain alert, MP weather forecast, and district-wise rainfall warnings as the system develops.