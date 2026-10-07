Madhya Pradesh Weather: Active Weather System Triggers Post-Monsoon Rains In Rewa, Shahdol And Sagar; 16 Eastern Districts Under Alert as Bhopal Basks in Sunshine

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Eastern MP experiences Rainfall and thunderstorm activity. | Representational Image

Madhya Pradesh weather: The weather pattern in Madhya Pradesh is showing a sharp regional contrast. While light rain and cloudy conditions continue in the eastern parts of the state, Bhopal and several western districts are witnessing bright sunshine during the day. Although the monsoon has officially withdrawn from Madhya Pradesh, an active weather system is likely to trigger rain in parts of the state over the next three days.

MP Rain Alert, Thunderstorm Forecast in 16 Districts

On Wednesday, thunderstorms, gusty winds and rain are expected in several districts. The Madhya Pradesh weather forecast indicates the possibility of rainfall over the next 24 hours in Jabalpur, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Dindori, Anuppur, Mandla and Balaghat.

Rain Continues in Eastern Madhya Pradesh

The eastern region has been experiencing cloudy weather and intermittent drizzle for the past two days. On Tuesday, rainfall was reported in parts of the Rewa, Shahdol and Sagar divisions. The MP weather update suggests that eastern districts will continue to receive rain on October 8 and 9, while the system is expected to weaken by October 10.

According to the Madhya Pradesh rainfall forecast, the activity will remain largely confined to the eastern parts of the state. Residents in the affected districts should remain alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Bhopal, Indore And Western MP To Remain Mostly Dry

In contrast, western Madhya Pradesh is likely to remain mostly dry. Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, Gwalior and the Chambal division are expected to see sunny days and cooler nights.

In Bhopal weather conditions, bright sunshine is likely to dominate during the day, while temperatures may drop at night, bringing a noticeable chill to the air.

Cyclonic Circulation Behind Rain Activity

According to the Meteorological Centre in Bhopal, cyclonic circulation activity over the region is responsible for the current weather changes. The system is supporting rainfall over parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh despite the withdrawal of the monsoon.

According to weather experts, October typically sees a mix of heat, rainfall and cooler conditions based on trends observed over the past decade. This year is also expected to follow a similar pattern, with clear skies and sunshine during the day and cooler temperatures at night.

Night Temperatures Drop Below 18°C in Several Places

The fall in nighttime temperatures is already being felt across parts of the state. Indore recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2°C, while Pachmarhi recorded 18°C. Chhindwara registered 18.2°C, Shajapur 18.3°C, and Amarkantak-Karondi 18.9°C.

At the same time, daytime temperatures remain high in some areas. Gwalior recorded a maximum temperature above 37°C, highlighting the significant difference between daytime heat and nighttime coolness across Madhya Pradesh.