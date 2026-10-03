MP’s Dhar Records 42% Less Rainfall Than Last Year, Water Shortage Concerns Rise | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district has recorded around 6,902.8 mm of rainfall this monsoon, against 11,973.5 mm during the corresponding period last year, resulting in a deficit of nearly 42%.

Dhar is among the 10 districts in Madhya Pradesh that have received comparatively low rainfall this monsoon.

With the monsoon withdrawing, the impact of the rainfall deficit is becoming visible in the district’s water sources.

Several ponds have not filled adequately, while declining water levels in some areas have raised concerns over water availability for drinking and irrigation during the coming summer.

Farmer Anmol Patidar said the low rainfall has affected water availability in ponds and tube wells. He said the situation could affect the rabi crop, particularly wheat, which requires more water.

Farmers may therefore focus more on gram cultivation after harvesting soybean, as gram requires comparatively less water.

Rajendra Sharma, an office-bearer of the farmers’ association, said insufficient water in ponds and dams could affect both agriculture and drinking-water supply in urban areas during summer.

He urged the administration and government to take timely measures to address the possible water shortage.

He also demanded that the government consider declaring Dhar district drought-affected in view of the rainfall deficit and emerging water concerns.