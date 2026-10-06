Jabalpur Building Collapse: Balcony Of 75-Year-Old Building Collapses In Jabalpur, Over 10 People Trapped For 3 Hours

100-Year-Old Building Balcony Collapses In Jabalpur, Over 10 Family Members Trapped For 3 Hours |

Jabalpur Building Collapse News (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Jabalpur after the balcony of a 75-year-old two-storey building collapsed in Naya Mohalla area on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Over 10 people were trapped inside for around three hours. A Municipal Corporation team later rescued the family members by breaking through a wall to create a safe passage. No casualty was reported in the incident.

According to information, around 10 members of families were present inside the building when the balcony suddenly collapsed. The collapse blocked their way out, leaving the family stranded inside the ageing structure.

#WATCH | 75 Years Old Dilapidated Building Collapses At Tilak Nagar In Jabalpur; 4 Trapped Families Rescued After Hours-Long Operation #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #JabalpurBuildingCollapse https://t.co/cxLFhhNNxP — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 6, 2026

As news of the incident spread, Municipal Corporation and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. With the building reportedly in a dilapidated condition, officials had to exercise caution while attempting to bring the trapped residents out safely.

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After assessing the situation, the Municipal Corporation team decided to break through a wall of the building to create an alternative exit. The rescue operation continued for around three hours before all the trapped family members were brought out safely.

The incident triggered panic among residents in the neighbourhood, with people gathering near the building as rescue teams carried out the operation.

Officials said the building is believed to be around 75 years old. The collapse has once again brought attention to the potential safety risks posed by ageing and structurally weak buildings in densely populated localities.

Following the rescue, the Municipal Corporation administration made arrangements to shift the affected family members to a safe location as remaining inside the building could pose further risk.

Municipal Corporation officials and police personnel remained deployed at the scene after the rescue operation to secure the area and prevent people from approaching potentially dangerous portions of the structure.

Further assessment of the building is expected to determine its structural condition and whether additional safety measures are required.