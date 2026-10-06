Jabalpur Traffic Police Impound 46 Illegal School Vans In Special Drive For Children’s Safety | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police impounded 46 illegal Maruti vans transporting schoolchildren during a special drive launched across Jabalpur following an accident involving a school van. Traffic police and Regional Transport Office (RTO) personnel began the operation at 6.30 am, taking action against private vehicles being used to ferry children without the required documentation. The drive forms part of a special campaign aimed at ensuring children's safety during school transportation.

The operation was conducted in several parts of the city, with particular focus on areas around Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 and Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2.

Teams led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from Malviya Chowk and Garha were present during the operation. Officials checked vehicles transporting schoolchildren and took action against those operating illegally.

Traffic police adopted a strict approach towards the use of private vehicles for transporting schoolchildren. During the drive, 46 Maruti vans found operating illegally were impounded.

Drivers were instructed to complete all mandatory documentation with the Transport Office before using their vehicles to transport schoolchildren. Officials directed drivers to ensure that all required documents were in order before resuming such services.

The action follows heightened concern over the safety of children travelling to and from schools after the accident involving a school Maruti van.

Traffic police said the special campaign would focus on children's safety and compliance with transport requirements. The authorities are scrutinising vehicles used for school transportation to ensure that operators possess the necessary documents.

Officials have made it clear that private vehicles will not be permitted to transport schoolchildren without fulfilling the mandatory requirements laid down by the Transport Office.