8 Students Injured After High Speed Ertiga Collides With School Van In Jabalpur; Crash Caught In CCTV

Jabalpur Accident News: As many as eight students were injured after a school van collided with an Ertiga car in Jabalpur. The accident occurred when the van was on its way to drop students home on Tuesday afternoon in the Dhanwantari Nagar Chowki area under Sanjeevani Nagar police station. Passersby rushed to help the injured children and informed the police.

The entire accident was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the roadside. The clip shows the speeding car hitting into school van. The crash was so intense that laid flat and children sitting inside fell on the road. The commuters rushed to the accident spot to rescue the children.

VIDEO: School Van Ertiga Car Collision

#WATCH | Jabalpur: 8 Students Injured After Speeding Car Rams Into School Van In Sanjeevani Nagar#Jabalpur #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/nieh0xxGZP — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 1, 2026

Schoon Van Was On Way To Drop Children Home

According to available information, the school van had left the Sanjeevani Nagar area to drop the children at their homes. The van was heading towards Dhanwantari Nagar Road via Garha Road when it collided with an Ertiga car coming from the opposite direction. Eight children travelling in the school van sustained injuries in the road accident.

108 Ambulance Takes Injured Children To Hospital

After receiving information about the Jabalpur school van accident, Sanjeevani Nagar police reached the spot. With the help of local residents, police rescued the injured children from the van. The children were then taken to a hospital for treatment in a 108 ambulance. Police and local residents acted promptly to ensure that the injured students received timely medical attention.

Following the accident, police inspected the scene and launched an investigation into the cause of the collision. Preliminary information suggests that the Ertiga car was speeding, although the exact cause of the accident will be established only after the police investigation.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding both vehicles and the accident site to determine how the collision occurred.