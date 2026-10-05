Five-Year-Old Snakebite Victim Dies On Way To Hospital After Ambulance Tyre Punctures In MP’s Jabalpur

Ambulance Tyre Failure Delays Treatment, Five-Year-Old Snakebite Victim Dies On Way To Hospital In MP’s Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A five-year-old snakebite victim died on way to Jabalpur Medical College Hospital after tyre of the ambulance punctured, delaying her transfer for further treatment. The little child, identified as Diksha Thakur, was bitten by a snake in Deori village, following which her family took her to the Government Hospital in Katangi for treatment. Doctors at the hospital provided initial treatment to Diksha. However, as her condition worsened, they referred her to the Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

According to the family, an ambulance was available at the Katangi Government Hospital, but it could not be used because of a tyre failure. As a result, the family was unable to immediately shift Diksha to the Medical College Hospital despite her deteriorating condition.

The family alleged that they had to wait for about two hours before another ambulance could be arranged to take the child to the Medical College Hospital.

Diksha, however, died while being taken to the hospital, according to her family.

The family has alleged that the ambulance tyre failure and the subsequent delay in shifting the child deprived her of timely medical treatment. There was no immediate official or medical confirmation linking the delay to her death.

The incident has brought healthcare services in rural areas under scrutiny, particularly the availability and maintenance of ambulances used to transport patients requiring emergency medical care.

Police have sought a report from the local Block Medical Officer to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police have said that strict action will be taken based on the findings of the report.