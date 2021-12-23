Bhopal: Want to cure Covid? Visit Van Mela

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Several Ayurveda practitioners, who have set up their stalls at International Van Mela -2021, claim that they can cure persons suffering from Covid-19.

The five-day event is being organised by Forest Department of the state government. The 5-day mela began here at Lal Parade Ground on Wednesday.

Vaidya Santosh Anand Jaiswal from Jabalpur, who has been an Ayurveda practitioner for 22 years, claims that he has cured scores of Covid-19 patients and they included many who were on ventilator support. His medicine is named ëPurana Bukharí, which, he says, is a mixture of 10 potent herbs. The patient has to take three tablets in a day for complete cure. He also claims that he can cure pneumonia in just one dose of his medicine.

'I have sent my medicines to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister and the Ayush Department,' he said. His stall is in Sushrut Doome at the Van Mela.

According to Vaidya Ram Kishore Pawar from Indore, Covid is a form of typhoid which can be cured by taking his medicine for 40 days with honey. The patient has to take one ëpudiyaí, priced at Rs 40 for 40 days besides Sankat Phataphat Churna, which costs Rs 250.

SD Karpare, a retired deputy ranger of the forest department from Chhindwara is vending his medicines from stall number 17. His Covid cure is called ìKhansi Ka Vishesh Lavanî and cures cough. ìIf there is no cough, there is no corona,î he reasons.

Ram Harish Mishra from Sidhi claims that his Kanamula medicine can treat cough in 15 minutes. It has to be taken with honey and ginger. He believes that Covid is caused by pneumonia.

At stall number 21, Dr Hemant Shrivas from Obaidullaganj is offering Trikuti Churna to keep Covid-19 at bay. The medicine has to be taken for three months. A 50 gram pack of the Churna is priced at Rs 130. He is also selling Anu Tel. A 50 ml bottle of the Tel costs Rs 80.

From all over country

Around 250 stalls manned by Vaidyas from across the country, mostly Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have been put up at the event. Though the event is supposed to be international, however there are no participants from other countries. 'Participants from other country havenít put up their stalls will take part in the event through online due to Covid-19,' said Atul Shrivastava, one of the officials of the forest department.

