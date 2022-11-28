Madhya Pradesh: Wages of porters in Mandi increased

Representative Image |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The wages of porters and weight-men has been increased from Rs 9 for 50-60kg in Morena Mandi. The decision to increase the wages was taken in the presence of Mandi Board representatives Anil Sharma, Mahesh Manjhi, Bharat Singh and traders.

Earlier, the wages was Rs 8 for 50-60 kg, sources said on Sunday. Mandi Secretary Punjab Singh said that Hammal and Tulawati were demanding Rs 25 per bag for the last five days. They struck work to get their demand fulfilled.

According to rules, there is a possibility of 10% increase in the wages of porters and and weight-men in two years. Registration of Gahan Sayamsevak The Nehru Yuva Kendra organised Gahan Sayamsevak registration, communal unity day and other events at an intermediate school in Sumawali.

Deputy director of Nehru Yuva Kendra in Sumawali Rakesh Singh Tomar said that those aged from 15 to 29 and can contribute in art, literature, sports, public speaking, painting and social work can fill in online forms for registration. He said that such students as work hard can always reach their goal.