Madhya Pradesh: Video Of Contractor Beating Up Civic Body Staff Goes Viral | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a contractor beating up an accounts assistant of Nagar Palika went viral on Wednesday. The video shows that the contractor is beating up the employee of the civic body. According to reports, the contractor Vikas Chaurasia put pressure on accounts assistant Santosh Namdev to sign his files.

Namdev refused to do so. Enraged by his refusal, Chaurasia gave him two slaps. Namdev sustained injuries in the nose. Accountant Ankit Soni and Rajesh Kondar, who were present at the spot, made a video clip of the incident. Namdev alleged that Chaurasia had been threatening him for a long time.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh To Recruit 3K Doctors Amid Shortage In Health Sector, Says Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla

According to the accounts assistant, he submitted a written complaint to chief municipal officer Dinesh Tiwari. There is panic among the officials of the Nagar Palika after the incident. When the issue was put up before Tiwari, he said some employees had met him and made a complaint.

Tiwari further said he had advised them to give everything in writing, but they went to the residence of the chairman. If any information about such an incident is given to him in writing, he will take action, Tiwari said.

Goods Worth Over Rs 21L Seized From Fair Price Shops

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A team led by sub-divisional officer of Pipariya Anisha Shrivastava has inspected fair price shops and hotels and confiscated LPG cylinders and vehicles worth Rs 21.90 lakh. The team consisted of Tehsilder Vaibhav Bairagi, junior supplies officer Manoj Shukla.

At a fair price shop in ward number 20, 109 kg more rice was found in the stock. Similarly, 436 kg wheat was less than what should have been available in the stock. At Bhargava Complex on cement road in Pipariya and at Shankar tea stall in Mangalwara inter-section, LPG cylinders were being used for commercial purpose. When the team was inspecting Pandav Warehouse in Dhandia village, they found illegal household LPG cylinders.